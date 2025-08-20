UP: 2 booked for raping minor in Hamirpur

Hamirpur (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) Police has registered a case against two men for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl here, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light when the girl's father filed a complaint with the police alleging that two men from a village under Chikasi police station raped his daughter.

According to the complaint, the girl's parents had gone to visit their in-laws' on August 13, leaving their three daughters home. On the night of August 16, a 30-year-old man from the village came to their house and lured the girl to a nearby cattle shed.

The complaint further alleged that a 21-year-old was already inside the shed. When his daughter entered the shed one of the accused locked the door from the outside.

The 21-year-old man then threatened to kill the girl and then allegedly raped her, the complaint tod police.

Upon her parents return on August 17, she narrated the incident to them. Fearing social stigma and public humiliation, her father initially hesitated to file a police complaint, officials said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Santosh Kumar confirmed that an FIR has been registered based on the father's complaint. "The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and a police team has been formed to arrest the accused," he added.