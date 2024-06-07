UP: 2 boys drown in pond while bathing

Ballia (UP), Jun 7 (PTI) Two boys drowned while bathing in a pond in Karamuta village here on Friday, police said.

The incident happened in the afternoon when Vicky (6) and Azad (5) went to the pond to bathe. While playing with some other children of the village, they boys went to the deeper side and drowned, Sikandarpur police station in-charge Dinesh Pathak said.

By the time the villagers rescued the boys, they had died, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR CDN NB