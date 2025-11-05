UP: 2 brothers killed after unidentified vehicle hits their bike

Pratapgarh (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) Two brothers were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by an unidentified vehicle near an under-construction overbridge on the Prayagraj-Ayodhya Highway here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred early Wednesday in Rajgarh village under Kotwali Dehat area, they said.

The victims, identified as Mahendra Vishwakarma (35) and Mithlesh Vishwakarma (18), residents of Narhar Patti village in the Delhupur police station area, died on the spot, Kotwali Dehat Station House Officer (SHO) Pushparaj Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said, adding that efforts are underway to identify the vehicle and its driver. PTI COR KIS SHS SHS MPL MPL