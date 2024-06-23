UP: 2 charred to death in head-on collision between tempo, truck

Kanpur (UP) Jun 23 (PTI) Two persons were charred to death on Sunday after a tempo and a truck caught fire following a head-on collision on Shambhua bridge here, police said.

The deceased were tempo driver Puran Singh Lodhi (50) and Ismail, a trader who was accompanying him, they said and added both were residents of Raisen in Madhya Pradesh.

The truck driver and the cleaner fled from the spot after the incident.

The tempo was heading towards Sachendi to get a consignment of mangoes when it collided head-on with the truck near the bridge, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ravindra Kumar.

Upon getting information about the incident, police reached the spot and launched a rescue operation, the DCP said.