UP: 2 constables dismissed for extorting money from local

Balrampur (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) Two constables posted at the Jarwa police station have been dismissed from service after being found guilty in a case of corruption, a senior police official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Dhruv Chandra and Raju Yadav, were booked on September 4, 2023, under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly extorting money from a local, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikas Kumar said.

Following trial proceedings, a special judge of the Prevention of Corruption Act Court in Gorakhpur convicted both constables on January 21, 2025.

Based on the court's verdict, departmental action was taken, and both constables were dismissed from service on Saturday under the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Ranks (Punishment and Appeal) Rules.

SP Kumar noted that any act of corruption by a government employee, especially those serving in the police department, is a serious violation of conduct rules.

He added that corruption, misuse of position or involvement in any undesirable activities would invite strict action. PTI COR CDN MPL MPL