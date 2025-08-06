UP: 2 constables suspended for demanding Rs 10 lakh bribe from man

Shahjahanpur (UP), Aug 6 (PTI) Two constables posted at the Allahganj police station here have been suspended for allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakh from a man after Rs 50 lakh was briefly credited to his bank account, officials said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that Monu Rathore, a resident of Allahganj town, submitted a written complaint on Tuesday claiming that Rs 50 lakh had been mysteriously deposited into his bank account and subsequently withdrawn.

Rathore alleged that constables Dharmendra Kumar and Javed Ali came to know about the transaction and demanded Rs 25 lakh from him, threatening police action if he failed to comply, the SP stated.

In his complaint, Rathore claimed the constables contacted him over the phone and eventually lowered their demand to Rs 10 lakh. He also claimed to have recorded the conversation as evidence, Dwivedi added.

"After a preliminary probe confirmed that the two constables had indeed demanded money, they were found prima facie guilty and have been suspended," the SP said.

The officer also noted that a departmental inquiry has been initiated against both constables.

Additionally, the cyber crime unit has been tasked with investigating the source of the Rs 50 lakh transaction and tracking where the money was transferred after it was withdrawn.