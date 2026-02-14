UP: 2 cops among four injured in fire caused during confiscated liquor disposal in Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) A fire caused while destroying confiscated liquor left four people, including two police persons and as many guards, injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred in Jhinjhana town when police were destroying 57 cases of liquor seized during previous raids by pouring it into a pit.

Superintendent of Police N P Singh said the fire broke out after a guard, Nawab, threw a burning matchstick into the pit, triggering an explosion.

He said two police officers and as many guards were injured and they were taken to a nearby hospital. Nawab's condition is stated to be serious, the officer added. PTI COR CDN SMV SMV OZ OZ