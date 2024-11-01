UP: 2 cops injured as suspected gamblers attack police team in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) A sub-inspector and a constable sustained serious injuries after a group of suspected gamblers attacked a police team in the Premnagar area of Bareilly on the night of Diwali, officials said on Friday.

The police team on patrol noticed a group of men indulging in gambling near the Holi Chowk at around 10:30 pm on Thursday, and ordered the gathering to disperse.

"In response, Ashok, a local resident, hurled abuses at the police. When sub-inspector Shubham Chaudhary intervened, the group including Dheeraj, Vijay, Kapil and several others attacked the policemen with sticks, iron rods, and bricks with the intent of inflicting harm," read the FIR lodged in the matter.

Chaudhary and constable Manish have been admitted to the district hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Bareilly Superintendent of Police Manush Pareek said a case has been registered against 15 named individuals and 20 unidentified suspects under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"Nine men have been arrested so far and efforts are on to nab the remaining accused persons," the officer said. PTI COR CDN ARI