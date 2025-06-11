UP: 2 cops suspended in Kanpur for demanding bribe, torturing man who later killed self

Kanpur (UP), Jun 10 (PTI) Two policemen were suspended here on Tuesday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 40-year-old man by torturing him and demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 to avoid action against him, officials said.

Police said the man has been identified as Jeet Kumar alias Jeetu, a native of Kotra in Sajeti area, worked at a private firm in Surat, Gujarat.

On Monday, he had gone to his in-laws’ home in Akbarpur, Kanpur Dehat, to bring back his wife who had left the house following a domestic dispute. However, his father-in-law, a village head, lodged a complaint against him at the Kotra police post.

Jeetu was summoned to the post for a settlement, where Sub-Inspector Gaurav Shalya and Head Constable Ravi allegedly tortured him in the presence of his in-laws and demanded Rs 50,000 to resolve the matter, Deputy Commissioner of Police Deependra Nath Chaudhar said.

The DCP said Jeetu arranged Rs 20,000 by selling grain but could not pay the remainder.

He later hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his residence, Chaudhary said.

A preliminary inquiry found the allegations credible, leading to suspension of the policemen and filing of an FIR, the DCP added.

Jeetu’s father, Ramesh, alleged his son was subjected to third-degree torture and humiliated. He also accused his son's in-laws of colluding with police to harass him.

The incident drew political attention after local BJP MLA Saroj Kuril visited Jeetu’s house and the police booth. She also contacted DCP Chaudhary, following which the FIR was promptly registered and action was taken against the accused officers.

The FIR has been registered against the sub-inspector, head constable, Jeetu's wife Suman, and her father Ramkishor under sections 108 (abetment of suicide), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 127 (wrongful confinement) and 308(5) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). PTI COR KIS OZ OZ