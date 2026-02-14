UP: 2 cousins killed as truck runs them over in Bhadohi, driver absconding

Bhadohi (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) Two cousins lost their lives after they were allegedly run over by a speeding truck here, which killed them on the spot, police said on Saturday. According to the police, the incident occurred on Friday at 10 pm near the Lala Nagar toll plaza in the Gopiganj police station area on Highway 19.

Gopiganj police station SHO Shailesh Kumar Rai said that Vivek Raj Bind (18) and his cousin Suraj Bind (19) were travelling on a motorcycle to Gopiganj market. Near the toll plaza, another speeding motorcycle carrying three youths collided head-on with the cousins, due to which Vivek and Suraj fell on one side of the road, while the other three fell on the other side.

As soon as Vivek and Suraj fell on the road, a speeding truck heading towards Varanasi allegedly ran them over and did not stop after the incident. While the three youths who collided with them were slightly injured, they were safe and fled, leaving their bike at the scene, police said.

SHO Rai said that upon receiving information, Shyam Dhar Bind, the uncle of the cousins, identified them, and based on his complaint, a case was registered against the absconding truck driver and the three unknown youngsters under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 125(a) and 125(b) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the BNS.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, police said. PTI COR NAV MPL MPL