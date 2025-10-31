UP: 2 dead, 2 injured after truck rams into car on Delhi-Lucknow Highway

Amroha (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) Two businessmen died, and two others were injured on Friday morning after their car collided with a truck on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway here, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Zahid (35) and Salman (28), residents of Bareilly district, Circle Officer (CO) Anjali Kataia said.

The accident occurred around 6 am while they were returning to Bareilly from Haryana after selling clothes, when a truck rammed into their car while making a U-turn.

Two other persons travelling in the car -- Asim and Anees -- were injured in the accident.

The family members of the deceased have been informed, and the bodies have been sent for a postmortem, the police said. PTI COR NAV ANM HIG