UP: 2 detained for tricking class 7 boy into giving away family jewellery for momos

Deoria (UP), Feb 2 (PTI) Two youths have been detained here for allegedly swindling jewellery worth Rs 85 lakh from a boy by feeding him momos in exchange, police said on Monday. An FIR was filed at the Rampur Karkhana police station after the boy's father claimed that three youths, who run a momo stall at Dumri Chauraha on the Deoria-Kasya road, fled with jewellery belonging to his family.

The situation came to light when the boy's aunt asked for her jewellery. When they opened the cupboard, they discovered that all the ornaments were missing. To the absolute shock of his family members, the class 7 student revealed that he had given away the jewellery in exchange for momos.

Rampur Karkhana SHO Devendra Kumar Singh said a case has been registered based on the complaint by Vimlesh Mishra, the boy's father, who is a temple priest posted in Varanasi.

In his complaint, Mishra alleged that three youths befriended his son, who lives in the village for his studies. The youths made a deal with the boy, offering momos in exchange for jewellery. Over several days, during his visits to the stall for the snack, the boy kept handing over the ornaments to them. PTI COR ABN MPL MPL