UP: 2 die after drinking alcohol, 1 critical

Bareilly (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) Two persons lost their lives and a third is in critical condition after allegedly consuming alcohol in Ligai Dutt Nagar village in the Aliganj Police Station area, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the victims, identified as Rambir (35) and Surajpal (60), along with Bhagwan Das alias Neksu, allegedly drank alcohol that Das's nephew had brought from Haryana. Shortly after, their condition rapidly deteriorated.

Family members rushed the three men to the hospital, but Rambir and Surajpal died on the way. Das was admitted to a private hospital in Bareilly, where he is in serious condition, the police said.

Circle Officer Nitin Kumar said that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, and the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the report is received.

An investigation is currently underway. PTI COR CDN MPL MPL