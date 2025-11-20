UP: 2 die as speeding car rams into bike on Dehradun highway

Saharanpur (UP), Nov 20 (PTI) Two men were killed after a speeding car rammed their motorcycle on the Dehradun highway under Fatehpur police station area late Wednesday night, police said.

SP (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI on Thursday that the victims, Danish (23) and Waseem (35), were travelling towards Dehradun when a fast-moving SUV hit their motorcycle from behind near a flyover. The impact threw both riders several metres away.

Danish died on the spot due to severe head injuries. Waseem succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital, police said.

The car driver and his companion have been taken into custody. The victims' families have lodged a complaint against the driver at the local police station, police said. PTI COR CDN AMJ AMJ