UP: 2 elderly persons killed in separate road accidents in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) Two elderly persons died in separate road accidents here on Tuesday, while the body of a 27-year-old woman was found at his home under suspicious circumstances, police said.

A 60-year-old woman riding a bicycle was killed after a truck overturned and fell on her.

According to police, Waseem Ahmed, from Subedar Bahua village in the Mohanganj area, was taking his wife Anwari on a bicycle to get medicines.

The accident occurred when the driver of the speeding mini-truck lost control of the vehicle, and it overturned near Utelwa Gadha Morh of the Kamrauli area and fell on the woman while her husband fell at some distance.

Both were seriously injured and taken to Jagdishpur Community Health Centre (CHC), where Anwari was declared dead, and Waseem is undergoing treatment.

Police said the truck driver left the vehicle at the spot and managed to flee.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and the truck has been impounded, Station Officer of Kamrauli police station, Mukesh Kumar, said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

In another accident, a 60-year-old man died after a car mowed him down while he was walking near Chilouli village on the Lucknow-Sultanpur National Highway on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Raj Bahadur from Dhirapur village in the Kaithagaon area was critically injured and taken to Jagdishpur CHC for treatment, where doctors declared him dead.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and efforts are on to trace the car using the CCTV footage, Station Officer of Inhauna police station Vivek Kumar Singh said.

Meanwhile, the body of a 27-year-old woman was found under suspicious circumstances at her parental home in Savangi village.

Piparpur Station House Officer Shriram Pandey said the body of Karishma Pal has been sent for post-mortem and the matter is under investigation.

Police sources said that the woman was married in April 2025, and her in-laws live in Sultanpur district. Due to some family disputes, she had been living at her parents' home since November.

The exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, police added.