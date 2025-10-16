UP: 2 eye hospitals in Bhadohi found running using forged documents of Varanasi-based doctor

Bhadohi, Oct 16 (PTI) Two eye hospitals in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district on Thursday were found operating using the medical degree and registration details of a Varanasi-based ophthalmologist fraudulently without his consent, officials said.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Santosh Kumar Chak said the matter came to light following a complaint from Dr Gaurav Agarwal, an eye surgeon who runs Vardan Netralaya in Varanasi.

Agarwal alleged that when he attempted to renew his hospital’s registration, he found that his credentials were already being used to operate two separate hospitals in Bhadohi – Manish Hospital and Nisha Clinic.

Acting on the complaint, the health department immediately cancelled the registrations of both hospitals on the official portal and issued notices to their operators, Chak said.

The CMO said that the two establishments were illegally conducting eye treatments and surgeries under fake credentials, potentially endangering patients’ health.

Notices have been issued to the hospital operators seeking an explanation on how they were running eye clinics without proper qualifications.

Chak also said that FIRs will be lodged against those running these hospitals using forged documents and violating medical regulations under serious penal provisions.