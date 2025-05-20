UP: 2 found dead in separate incidents of murder, suspected suicide

Amethi (UP), May 20 (PTI) Two men were found dead in separate incidents of murder and suspected suicide, the police said Tuesday.

While a 24-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in a suspected case of suicide, another 28-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death with a heavy object.

In the first incident, Shobh Narayan Chauhan, a resident of Pure Nihal Sevra village, was found hanging from a tree near his village on Monday night, the police said.

Chauhan's body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, Shukul Bazar police station SHO Dayashankar Mishra said.

In a separate incident reported from Pure Raja Majre Bhadsana village, the victim, identified as Bachchan, was allegedly murdered while sleeping outside his house on Monday night.

Bachchan was attacked on his head with a heavy iron rod or hammer around 2 am while his wife was asleep nearby on a separate cot. He died on the spot due to the severity of the head injury, the police said.

Bhadsana village head Bhaskar Singh told the police that Bachchan's family had informed him about a dispute that occurred around 10 pm on Monday when they were returning home with their family.

The accused reportedly threatened to "settle the score" during the altercation, the police said, adding that the nature of the head injury suggests assault with an iron hammer.

Mohanganj police station SHO, Rakesh Kumar, informed that Bachchan's body has been sent for post-mortem, and that his family has named a few individuals in their complaint.

A police team has been deployed to trace the suspects.

An FIR is being registered, and arrests will be made soon, he said.