UP: 2 from family die in house collapse in Budaun, 2 seriously injured

Budaun (UP), Apr 1 (PTI) Two persons from a family were killed and two others were seriously injured when a two-storey house collapsed following an explosion caused by a fire here on Monday, police said.

A fire broke out in ground floor of the building, which was operating as a firecracker shop, leading to an explosion, they said.

Police said the firecracker shop was run by Asgar who lived with his family in the first floor of the building on Mohalla Bilsi Road.

According to police, while Asgar was away, a fire broke out in the shop, which caused an explosion. Following the explosion, the entire building collapsed and Asgar's wife Salamat (35) and son Taimur (7) died in the incident. His two daughters, aged six and nine, were seriously injured, police said.

When the building collpased, people present on the spot started to rescue those trapped under the debris and informed the police, SSP Badaun Alok Priyadarshi said.

He said that the work of removing the debris was carried out with the help of six bulldozers.

District Magistrate Manoj Kumar said that the two injured girls are undergoing treatment at a hospital. He said that it will be investigated how the firecracker shop was running in the city and whether it had a valid licence, the DM said.

Police said that rescue operations have been completed.