UP: 2 girls down, as many missing while bathing in Saryu river

Basti (UP), May 12 (PTI) Two girls died and as many went missing while bathing in the Saryu river here on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Mojpur village under the Dubaulia police station area when nine people were taking a bath in the river, they said.

While locals saved five and fished out the bodies of Parvati (20) and Kajal (14), two others Sohan (12) and Shalini (17) could not be traced, police said.

Attempts are on to trace the missing girls, they said.