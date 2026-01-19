UP: 2 girls, woman abducted in three separate incidents in Ballia, 3 men booked

Ballia (UP), Jan 19 (PTI) Three men were booked in the alleged abduction of two teenage girls and a woman in separate incidents here in the district, police officials said on Monday.

According to the police, a 16-year-old girl from a village in the Bairia area went to appear in an examination on January 17, when her neighbour Raj Kumar, 22, allegedly abducted her.

When the girl's father went to Raj Kumar's house to complain about the matter, he was beaten up and chased away by Raj Kumar's father, Siyar Katan, and other family members.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl's father, a case has been registered against Raj Kumar, his father Siyar Katan, and other family members under relevant sections of the BNS, Bairia Circle Officer (CO) Mohammad Fahim Qureshi said.

In the second incident, which occurred in the Pakri area, Raju Gupta, a resident of Chakra Golhuwa village, allegedly abducted a 17-year-old girl from the Nagra area on the afternoon of January 18.

Acting on a complaint filed by the girl's brother, police have registered a case against Raju Gupta.

In the third incident, an 18-year-old woman from a village in the Ubhanv area went to a shop on the morning of January 7, when Golu, a resident of Maryadpur Rampur village in Mau district, allegedly abducted her.

Circle Officer (Rasra) Alok Gupta on Monday said that a case has been registered against Golu based on a complaint filed by the woman's mother.

Officials said that the police are conducting a thorough investigation into all three cases registered on Sunday. PTI COR NAV SHS