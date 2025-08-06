UP: 2 held after encounter for murder,robbery in Meerut; Rs 7.5 lakh in cash recovered

Meerut (UP), Aug 6 (PTI) Two men were arrested following an encounter, just 14 hours after they killed a man and committed and robbery here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Sawan Kumar, who was the victim's driver, orchestrated the crime with his accomplice Sanoj alias Kala, after learning that his employer had a significant amount of money and valuables.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said the victim, Anshul alias Shubham Singhal (27), was found dead on Tuesday night, following which his uncle, Mahesh Kumar Bansal, lodged a complaint.

"Based on a tip-off, police cornered the the suspects near the Ganga Canal track. Both the accused tried to flee and opened fire. In retaliatory firing, the two were injured and taken to Sardhana Community Health Centre for treatment," the officer said.

Cash amounting to Rs 7.5 lakhs, along with gold and silver jewellery, Singhal's mobile phone, the motorcycle used in the crime and the murder weapon, a knife, has been recovered from the accused, he added.

Police said that Sawan was the mastermind and with Sanoj he hatched the plan after learning the victim's wealth.

Police have filed cases against both the men under sections related to murder, robbery, and the Arms Act. Further investigations are underway.