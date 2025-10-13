UP: 2 held for illegal religious conversion in Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Oct 13 (PTI) Two individuals, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly enticing people from economically weaker sections to convert to Christianity by offering financial assistance and other incentives, police said on Monday.

During an operation on Sunday, police recovered religious texts, registers, and photographs from the scene, officials stated.

According to the police, Gauravendra Singh, a resident of Cheruiram village, filed a complaint at Lalganj police station alleging that a few individuals were attempting to convert Hindu residents to Christianity through inducements.

An FIR was lodged under Sections 3 and 5 (1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, against two accused identified as James alias Ramdin alias Raju and Sarita Devi, both residents of Rahat village in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, a statement said.

During the investigation, people were found gathering on the southern side of the Bashahi Kalan village to attend a "healing meeting," where incentives were allegedly being offered for conversion, Sub-Inspector (SI) Kashi Singh said. The accused were arrested on the spot and later sent to judicial custody, police said.

During interrogation, the duo allegedly admitted that they received funds through an organisation and visited villages to motivate people from the tribal community and weaker sections of society to join their mission and adopt Christianity, officials added.

A detailed probe into the matter is underway.