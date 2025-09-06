Ballia (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested here in separate cases for allegedly posting abusive and obscene remarks on Facebook against a BJP MLA, police said on Saturday.
According to police, another person has been booked in one of the cases.
A case was registered against a Facebook user Shivendra Satyarthi at Bansdih police station on Wednesday on the complaint of Station House Officer (SHO) Rakesh Upadhyay.
Police said Satyarthi allegedly used abusive and vulgar language against BJP MLA Ketki Singh, who represents the Bansdih constituency. He was arrested on Friday and sent to jail.
In another case, local BJP leader Mithilesh Tiwari lodged a complaint at Sahatwar police station against -- Ajay Yadav and Satyadev Yadav for allegedly posting obscene comments against the BJP MLA.
Station House Officer (SHO) Anil Singh said Satyadev Yadav was arrested on Friday and sent to jail. PTI COR NAV SHS OZ OZ
UP: 2 held for making abusive, obscene comments against BJP MLA on social media
Follow Us
Ballia (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested here in separate cases for allegedly posting abusive and obscene remarks on Facebook against a BJP MLA, police said on Saturday.
According to police, another person has been booked in one of the cases.
A case was registered against a Facebook user Shivendra Satyarthi at Bansdih police station on Wednesday on the complaint of Station House Officer (SHO) Rakesh Upadhyay.
Police said Satyarthi allegedly used abusive and vulgar language against BJP MLA Ketki Singh, who represents the Bansdih constituency. He was arrested on Friday and sent to jail.
In another case, local BJP leader Mithilesh Tiwari lodged a complaint at Sahatwar police station against -- Ajay Yadav and Satyadev Yadav for allegedly posting obscene comments against the BJP MLA.
Station House Officer (SHO) Anil Singh said Satyadev Yadav was arrested on Friday and sent to jail. PTI COR NAV SHS OZ OZ