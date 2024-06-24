UP: 2 held from Nepal border for threatening car dealer in name of BJP MLA

Bahraich (UP), Jun 24 (PTI) Two men were arrested from the Nepal border for allegedly threatening a Maruti car dealer in Lucknow by calling him in the name of BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh, police said on Monday.

According to police, the accused threatened a dealership manager by calling him in the name of the lawmaker from the Mahsi assembly seat of Bahraich district, and his son, for a free car repair.

A police source said that a man named Deshraj Sonkar had recently bought a new car from a branch of Lucknow-based KTL Limited in the Nanpara area of Bahraich district.

According to the source, when Aadarsh Shukla, a resident of Hardi in Bahraich, took the car out for a ride, one of its tires burst, which sent the car careening and hit an electric pole.

Shukla took the damaged car to the dealership and demanded a free repair.

He also threatened the agency's general manager, Faizul Rehman, by calling him from his associate Manoj Gupta's number using the name of BJP MLA Sureshvar Singh and his son Akhand Pratap Singh, police said.

When Faizul Rehman approached the MLA and his son and asked about the calls, they denied making any.

After listening to the call recording sent by Rehman, Sureshvar Singh filed a complaint at the Kotwali Police Station in Bahraich on June 18.

Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla said that on the MLA's complaint, a police team arrested Adarsh Shukla and Manoj Gupta on Monday from Babaganj area on the India-Nepal border.