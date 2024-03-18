UP: 2 held with 8.29 kg opium, booked under NDPS Act

Basti (UP), Mar 18 (PTI) The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested two persons said to be the members of an international narcotics smuggling gang with 8.29 kg opium worth about Rs 1 crore in the international market, officials said.

Mukesh Kumar and Deependra Kumar were arrested when they were trying to smuggle consignment of opium from Nepal to Lucknow, they said.

The two accused are from Champaran, Bihar, and were involved in narcotics smuggling for a long time, police said.

They were arrested on a tip off from the Sadar police station area when they were taking the consignment in a car, they said.

Superintendent of Police Gopal Krishan Chaudhury said that the two arrested have been booked under the Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and sent to jail. PTI CORR ABN AS AS