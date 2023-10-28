UP: 2 injured in LPG cylinder blast at Kaushambi factory, owner booked for negligence

Kaushambi (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) Two people suffered minor injuries when an LPG cylinder exploded at a factory here, an official said on Saturday. Police have booked the factory owner for negligence.

The explosion, which took place late Friday, was triggered by a fire at the 'boondi' (snack) making factory in the Manauri area of the district, they said.

"Satish Kesarwani, a resident of Manauri Bazar, has a 'boondi' making factory, which was also used as a warehouse to store plywood. A fire broke out at the factory around 2 am," Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.

"Due to the fire, the LPG cylinder kept there exploded and the ghee, edible oil and plywood kept on the premises caught fire," he added.

Police said a CNG van parked inside the factory was completely gutted while two people suffered minor burns and were admitted to a nearby private hospital.

Police said it took around two hours for fire tenders to douse the flames.

The factory was located on the ground floor of a two-storey house, police said, adding that the building was destroyed due to the fire and the explosion.

The walls of two neighbouring houses have also developed cracks, the SP said, adding the incident is being investigated.

Circle Officer Yogendra Krishna Narayan said it has been found in the preliminary investigation that the factory owner had kept LPG cylinder, ghee, refined oil and plywood inside the factory irregularly and there were no fire extinguishers.

Narayan said on the complaint of Manoj Kumar Tomar, Chail outpost in-charge of Pipri police station area, an FIR has been registered against Kesarwani at Pipri police station under sections 285 (negligent conduct), 337 (endangering human life), 338 (causing grievous hurt) and 427 (causing loss) of the Indian Penal Code. PTI COR NAV CDN RHL