UP: 2 insurance company offices sealed for not paying accident claim amount

Shahjahanpur (UP), May 22 (PTI) The offices of two insurance companies were sealed on the orders of the district magistrate here for not paying accident insurance claim amount despite a court order, officials said Thursday.

Action was taken against three insurance companies on Wednesday for not paying accident claim amount, District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh said.

While the offices of Oriental Insurance and National Insurance Company were sealed on Wednesday night in the presence of senior officials and police, the bank account of United India Insurance was frozen, officials said.

Earlier, a local court ordered these insurance companies to pay accident claim amount in various cases, which they did not comply with.

Following this, the district magistrate met Deputy District Magistrate (Sadar) Sanjay Kumar Pandey and issued instructions to take strict action in the matter.

United India Insurance Company, Oriental Insurance Company and National Insurance Company owe around Rs 48 lakh, Rs 1.1 crore and Rs 74 lakh, respectively, Singh said. PTI COR CDN MPL ARI