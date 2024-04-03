UP: 2 kids dead, 5 women injured as truck hit e-rickshaw

Baghpat (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) Two children died and five women were injured when their e-rickshaw was hit by a truck near Khedki village here on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

The accident occurred at around 7 am killing two children, aged one and three years, Circle Officer (City) Harish Singh Bhadauria said.

The five women who got injured in the accident were going on their way to a temple in Sururpur Kalan village, police said, adding that they are stable now.

Efforts are on to nab the truck driver, who fled from the spot after the accident, they said. PTI COR ABN ABN NB NB