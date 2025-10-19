UP: 2 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision between bike, vehicle

Etah (UP), Oct 19 (PTI) Two men were killed and another was seriously injured after their motorcycle collided head-on with an unidentified vehicle here, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night near Aspur in the Malavan area. The three were headed home from Gurugram to celebrate Diwali, Station House Officer (SHO) Malavan, Rohit Rathi said.

They were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared Anuj, 50, and Abhishek Maurya, 55, dead. The third person, Sanjay, is undergoing treatment at Etah’s Avantibai Medical College and is in a critical condition, Rathi said.

Police said the families of the deceased have been informed, and the bodies were sent for a postmortem.

Footage from nearby CCTV cameras is being examined to identify the vehicle, and a search for the driver is underway, they said. PTI COR NAV ANM RHL