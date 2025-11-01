UP: 2 killed, 10 injured as speeding van overturns in Firozabad

Firozabad (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) Two people were killed, and 10 others were injured when a speeding van overturned after allegedly losing control on the Karhal road on Saturday, police said.

Circle Officer Anvesh Kumar said that the victims were returning from a condolence visit to a family gathering when the vehicle veered into a roadside pit due to a steering failure.

Locals rushed to the scene and assisted in rescuing the passengers from the overturned vehicle. Two passengers, Neeraj (32) and Harishchandra (55), died at the scene.

The police shifted the bodies to the district hospital for post-mortem examinations, while the injured were admitted to a hospital in Sirsa Ganj for treatment, the officer informed further.

The police are currently investigating the incident.