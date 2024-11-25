UP: 2 killed, 12 injured after two trucks, bus collide due to fog in Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) Two people were killed and 12 others were injured when two trucks and a bus collided with each other due to fog here on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place at about 7 am when two trucks hit each other near Sarai village toll plaza and a bus going from Gorakhpur to Ludhiyana also hit them, Circle officer Deepak Chaturvedi said.

Both truck drivers died and 12 people, including the bus driver, were injured, he said.

They were rushed to a hospital where the condition of three of the injured were said to be in serious condition, he added.

Advertisment

After the accident led to a traffic jam, the police intervened and cleared it. PTI COR ABN HIG