UP: 2 killed, 3 injured in collision between car-SUV

Hapur (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) Two people were killed and three others sustained serious injuries when a speeding car collided head-on with an SUV in the Babugarh police station area here, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the car was travelling from Moradabad towards Delhi late Saturday night when it allegedly went out of control near a restaurant and crashed into the oncoming SUV.

Station House Officer (SHO) Munish Pratap Singh said the injured were admitted to a hospital, and the damaged vehicles were cleared to restore traffic.

The deceased were identified as Shakib (17) and Maujjam (22), while Gulzar, Mujeeb, and Israr were referred to a hospital in Meerut for treatment, one of them in critical condition.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and are investigating further.