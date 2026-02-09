UP: 2 killed, 5 injured in Shahjahanpur road accident

Shahjahanpur (UP), Feb 9 (PTI) Two men were killed and five others injured after a car they were travelling in to attend a pre-wedding ceremony collided with a truck here on Monday, a senior police official said.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said that the occupants of the car, who were residents of Shahjahanpur, were on their way to Patiyan village in Farrukhabad district for their daughter's pre-wedding ceremony (Tilak). Their car collided head-on with a truck, while attempting to overtake another vehicle near Bajheda village in the Allahganj area.

He said that in the accident, which occurred this evening, Anandpal alias Pappu, 50, and Suresh Kumar, 60, died on the spot, while five other occupants of the car sustained serious injuries.

Dwivedi said that upon receiving information about the accident, police reached the spot, brought out the people trapped in the car, and admitted the injured to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Police have seized the truck and arrested the driver, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.