UP: 2 killed after car hits motorcycle

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) Two persons were killed and as many injured when their motorcycle was hit by a car in Nai Mandi police station area here on Monday evening, police said.

One of the deceased has been identified as Kallu (38), while the identity of the other is yet to be ascertained.

SHO Babloo Singh said the injured have been admitted to a hospital and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. He added that the car driver fled with his vehicle after the incident.

According to the police, the four persons were travelling on the same motorcycle. PTI COR NAV NSD NSD