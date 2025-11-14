UP: 2 killed after unidentified vehicle hits truck driver, worker in Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) Two men were killed after an unidentified speeding vehicle allegedly hit a truck driver and a fertiliser pump worker while they were loading urea into a truck on the Varanasi-Shaktinagar road early Friday, police said.

Inspector Sadanand Singh of the Ahrora police station said the incident took place around 3 to 4 am near Mujdih village, about 50 km from the district headquarters.

According to police, a truck had arrived from Sonbhadra to load urea at the Mama-Bhanja Urea pump located on the Varanasi-Shaktinagar road. While the truck driver, Ramdulare (48), a resident of Lathia in Bhadohi district, and worker, Vijay Bharti (32) of Telgudwa village in Chopan, Sonbhadra, were loading the fertiliser, an unidentified vehicle coming at high speed from the Sonbhadra side rammed into them.

The vehicle sped away towards Varanasi after the collision, the police said.

Police reached the spot soon after the incident and rushed both men, who were critically injured, to the Community Health Centre in Ahrora, where doctors declared them dead, Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officer said, adding that efforts are underway to trace the unidentified vehicle.