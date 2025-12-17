UP: 2 killed as car rams into house in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) Two youths died while two others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in lost control and rammed into a house here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 11:30 pm on Tuesday near Dharhara village in the Sukhpura police station area. The car, heading towards Ballia from Sukhpura, veered off the road and crashed into a tin-roofed house-cum-shop, they said.

Rohit Singh Parihar (25) and Abhishek Singh (24) died on the spot, while Aditya Verma (22) and Sujit Turha (21) sustained critical injuries, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) Mohammad Usman stated that the injured are undergoing treatment at Ballia district hospital's trauma centre.

The bodies have been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that all four youths were residents of Apail village.