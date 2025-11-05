UP: 2 killed as DCM rams into truck in Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) Two persons, including a DCM driver and a truck cleaner, were killed after a DCM vehicle collided head-on with a truck on the Varanasi-Lucknow highway here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night near Maharupur village under Jafarabad police station limits, they added.

The DCM, loaded with goods from Varanasi, was being driven by Ramachal (36), a resident of Sultanpur, and was headed towards Lucknow. Around midnight, allegedly due to drowsiness, the driver lost control and crashed through the divider, entering the opposite lane, where the vehicle rammed into an oncoming truck, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Atish Kumar Singh said.

The impact killed Ramachal on the spot, Singh added.

The truck cleaner, Zahoor Ahmad Malik (40), a resident of Jammu, jumped from the moving truck upon seeing the DCM approaching and died after hitting the ground, the officer informed.

Station House Officer (SHO) Shriprakash Shukla and his team reached the site soon after being alerted.

The bodies have been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem, and traffic movement has been restored after the police diverted vehicles and removed the damaged trucks from the highway, the SHO said further.