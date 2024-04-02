UP: 2 killed as truck catches fire after collision

Barabanki (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) Two people died in a fire that broke out after a collision between two trucks in Deva area here, police said on Tuesday.

At around 11 pm on Monday, a sugarcane-laden truck hit another truck carrying utensils near Jabrila village, Deva SHO Anil Pandey said.

A fire broke out due to the collision and the driver of the truck, laden with utensils, and his helper died on the spot, he said.

Efforts are on to identify the deceased and a detailed probe is underway, police said. PTI COR ABN ABN NB NB