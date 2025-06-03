UP: 2 killed as truck runs over motorcycle in Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP), June 3 (PTI) Two persons were killed on the spot and another sustained serious injuries after a speeding truck ran over a motorcycle here, the police said on Tuesday.

The police reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident and sent the bodies for postmortem, Sarai Khwaja Station House Officer (SHO) Vinay Prakash Singh said.

The deceased were identified as Amla Yadav (50), son of Ballar Yadav, and Mohit Yadav (20), son of Shankar Yadav.

Shalu (18), who was also riding the motorcycle, suffered injuries and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The truck driver fled the scene of the accident and a search has been launched to track him down, the SHO added.

Further investigation is underway.