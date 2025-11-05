UP: 2 killed in separate road accidents in Deoria, Chandauli

Deoria/ Chandauli(UP), Nov 5 (PTI) Two people died and two others were seriously injured in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria and Chandauli districts on Wednesday, police said.

In Deoria's Surauli area, a speeding vehicle hit a motorcycle near the Tiwai petrol pump, killing 43-year-old Shivshankar and seriously injuring his son Sanjeev Gautam (23).

Both were taken to a local health center, where Shivshankar was declared dead. Sanjeev was later referred to Gorakhpur Medical College, the police said, adding that the the body has been sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to trace the unidentified vehicle.

In Chandauli, a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a pickup near Vishunpura village killed 22-year-old Azad Kumar Saxena and left his companion Rohit alias Hulchul (25) critically injured. PTI COR CDN NB NB