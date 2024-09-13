UP: 2 killed in separate road accidents in Gonda

Gonda (UP), Sep 13 (PTI) Two people were killed and as many were injured in road accidents in different areas here on Friday, police said.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Shilpa Verma on Friday said that Narendra Mishra (42) along with his nephew Vijay Kumar had gone to visit Shaktipeeth Devipatan, in Balrampur district on a motorcycle.

While returning home on Friday afternoon, their motorcycle collided with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction on the Balrampur road, Verma said.

Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and took the victims to a district hospital where Mishra was declared dead on arrival and Kumar was sent to a medical college for treatment, Verma said.

Meanwhile, the motorcyclists fled from the spot, Verma added.

In another incident, Hariram (40), a resident of Balrampur district was going to his in-law's house in Rajapur Godhana village by bicycle. He was hit by an unknown vehicle near Shuklaganj, killing him on the spot, Verma said.

Raju Soni was injured in the accident, she said.

Cases have been registered in both the cases under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway. PTI COR NAV HIG