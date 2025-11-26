UP: 2 killed, one injured as car rams into tree in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) Two men were killed while another was injured after their car rammed into a tree here late Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred around 9.30 pm in the Chhapar area, they said.

According to police, Vansh Kashyap (28), Rahul Kashyap (26) – from Haridwar district – and Gaurav were travelling in their car when it rammed into a tree on the Barla-Baseda road.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Ravi Shankar said Vansh and Rahul died in the accident while Gaurav was seriously injured.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem while the injured have been admitted to the district hospital, police said. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ