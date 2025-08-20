UP: 2 killed, three injured in hit-and-run case in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Aug 20(PTI) Two men died while three others were injured in a hit-and-run case here on Wednesday, police said.

An unidentified vehicle first crashed into a motorcycle on the Shergarh Road when Ankit Gangwar (18) and his friend Prempal -- from Madhukarpur village -- were en route to get a mobile phone repaired.

After the accident, both were taken to the district hospital where Ankit was declared dead upon arrival, police said.

The vehicle then proceeded to hit another motorcycle on which Nemchand (26), from Sindhauli village, was en route to the market along with his brothers-in-law -- Vijendra and Gangaram.

According to police, Nemchand died in the crash while his brothers-in-law were injured.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a search has been launched to nab the vehicle responsible for the hit-and-run," a police officer said. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ