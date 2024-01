Bahraich (UP), Jan 30 (PTI) Two labourers were killed when their motorcycle crashed into a tree in Nanpara area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday when Lalta Prasad Verma (32) and Gutam (35) were returning after completing their work. They lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a tree, they said.

Both of them died on the spot, police said, adding that a probe is on into the matter. PTI COR ABN NB