Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 21 (PTI) Two labourers suffocated to death while they were cleaning a sewage drain in Kidwai Nagar locality here on Monday, officials said.

Those killed have been identified as Sameer (70) and Wajid (25), City Magistrate Vikas Kashyap told reporters.

They died due to suffocation when they were working in the sewage drain, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR NAV NB