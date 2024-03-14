UP: 2 MBBS students killed, as many injured in car accident

Bareilly (UP), Mar 14 (PTI) Two MBBS students were killed and two others were injured after their car overturned after hitting the divider on a national highway here, police said on Thursday.

Fatehganj (West) SHO Dhananjay Kumar Pandey said the accident happened on Wednesday night killing Deepak Bhati (23) and Rahul Srivastava (24), students of Rajshree Medical College.

Krishna Yadav and Ayush Porwal were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment in a hospital, he said.

Bhati was a resident of Faridabad and Srivastava was from Bihar. All four students were in the final semester of MBBS, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said. PTI COR CDN NB