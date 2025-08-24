UP: 2 members of robbery gang injured in police encounter

Banda(UP), Aug 24 (PTI) Two members of a robbery gang were injured and subsequently arrested following an encounter with a joint police team in the early hours of Sunday near Goyra Mugli village, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivraj told reporters that two suspects, identified as Salman Ali Irani (32) and Sahil Firoz Irani (40), both residents of Madhya Pradesh, were shot in the leg and apprehended following an encounter.

They were taken to a government hospital for treatment.

According to the ASP, the arrested criminals operated by impersonating police officers, using fake police IDs to carry out thefts, robberies, and swindling. They allegedly admitted to their involvement in four such incidents in the district.