UP: 2 men assault chief medical superintendent, medical officer in Bhadohi; booked

Bhadohi (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) Two men were booked for allegedly assaulting and abusing the Chief Medical Superintendent and a medical officer of a government hospital here, police said on Sunday.

Gopiganj SHO Shailesh Kumar Rai said that based on the complaint filed by Dr Aslam Ansari (CMS) and Dr Amit Singh, along with 10 witnesses from the Community Health Centre, a case has been registered against Shivansh Pandey and Arvind Pandey late on Saturday.

Citing the complaint, he said that on Saturday afternoon, Ansari and Singh were attending to patients in the Community Health Centre when the accused entered the OPD room and started abusing them.

The accused, residents of Bhawanipur here, entered and assaulted the two doctors, causing chaos for about half an hour, after which they threatened the doctors and left.

The case was registered under Sections 195 (assaulting or obstructing a public servant when suppressing riot, etc), 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions ), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the BNS, police said. PTI COR NAV SHS SHS SHS SHS