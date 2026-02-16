UP: 2 men heading to wedding on bike killed in road accident in Etah

Etah (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) Two friends on their way to attend a wedding function were killed after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred around 11 pm on Sunday in the Malawan area when an unidentified vehicle rammed into the motorcycle carrying Bunty, 26, and Dheeraj, 27, residents of the Dhanipur Mandi area in Aligarh district, police said.

The impact was so severe that both were thrown off the road and sustained critical injuries, said Malawan Station House Officer R K Singh, adding that the driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the scene.

After receiving information the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Etah Medical College, where doctors declared them dead, an official said.

According to police, they were travelling to Rajapur Lakhora village in the Mainpuri district to attend a wedding function.

Police said the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.

Efforts are underway to trace the vehicle, and further legal action is being taken in the matter, he added. PTI COR KIS SHS