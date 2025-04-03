UP: 2 men wanted in road rage killing held after a month in Gonda

Gonda (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) Two men on the run in an alleged case of road rage killing, were arrested here a month after they attacked a man with an iron pipe, leading to his death, police said on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (West) Radheshyam Rai said Satyam alias Musau, was killed on March 5 while he was returning from an event with other villagers.

The accused -- Aman Pandey and Deepak Pandey -- were on a motorcycle, when one of them struck Satyam on the head with an iron pipe, causing him to collapse. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

A case was registered at Tarabganj police station based on a complaint filed by the victim's cousin, Anil Kumar, and an investigation was launched, the officer said.

During interrogation the two accused revealed that on the day of the incident they had consumed alcohol in the Tarabganj market before heading home, he added.

In an intoxicated state, as they lost control of the motorcycle and fell, some passersby laughed, which enraged them, he said.

"In retaliation, they picked up an iron pipe from a nearby scrap shop and attacked Satyam, one of the people who had laughed at them. The blow was so severe that he collapsed and later died at the hospital," he added.

The accused fled then fled the scene on their motorcycle and discarded the iron pipe in a bush before returning home, the ASP said.

He said police impounded the motorcycle and recovered the iron pipe used in the attack.

The two were arrested on charges of culpable homicide and further legal action in the matter is underway, he added.